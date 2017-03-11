Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 11
San Jose 3 Sport Boys 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guabira 6 5 1 0 17 5 16
-------------------------
2 Bolivar 5 4 0 1 16 4 12
3 Oriente Petrolero 5 3 1 1 8 6 10
4 The Strongest 4 3 0 1 8 7 9
5 Blooming 6 3 0 3 10 12 9
6 Jorge Wilstermann 6 2 1 3 10 10 7
7 San Jose 7 2 1 4 8 11 7
8 Sport Boys 7 2 1 4 13 17 7
9 Universitario de Sucre 6 2 1 3 8 12 7
10 Nacional Potosi 5 2 0 3 10 10 6
11 Club Petrolero 6 2 0 4 9 14 6
12 Real Potosi 5 1 0 4 5 14 3
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 11
Nacional Potosi v Jorge Wilstermann (2115)
Sunday, March 12
Club Petrolero v The Strongest (1900)
Bolivar v Guabira (2000)
Universitario de Sucre v Real Potosi (2115)
Oriente Petrolero v Blooming (2330)
