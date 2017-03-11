Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters

March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Saturday

Saturday, March 11

San Jose 3 Sport Boys 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Guabira 6 5 1 0 17 5 16

-------------------------

2 Bolivar 5 4 0 1 16 4 12

3 Oriente Petrolero 5 3 1 1 8 6 10

4 The Strongest 4 3 0 1 8 7 9

5 Blooming 6 3 0 3 10 12 9

6 Jorge Wilstermann 6 2 1 3 10 10 7

7 San Jose 7 2 1 4 8 11 7

8 Sport Boys 7 2 1 4 13 17 7

9 Universitario de Sucre 6 2 1 3 8 12 7

10 Nacional Potosi 5 2 0 3 10 10 6

11 Club Petrolero 6 2 0 4 9 14 6

12 Real Potosi 5 1 0 4 5 14 3

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, March 11

Nacional Potosi v Jorge Wilstermann (2115)

Sunday, March 12

Club Petrolero v The Strongest (1900)

Bolivar v Guabira (2000)

Universitario de Sucre v Real Potosi (2115)

Oriente Petrolero v Blooming (2330)