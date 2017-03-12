Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters

March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 12

Club Petrolero 0 The Strongest 1

Saturday, March 11

Nacional Potosi 0 Jorge Wilstermann 0

San Jose 3 Sport Boys 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Guabira 6 5 1 0 17 5 16

-------------------------

2 Bolivar 5 4 0 1 16 4 12

3 The Strongest 5 4 0 1 9 7 12

4 Oriente Petrolero 5 3 1 1 8 6 10

5 Blooming 6 3 0 3 10 12 9

6 Jorge Wilstermann 7 2 2 3 10 10 8

7 Nacional Potosi 6 2 1 3 10 10 7

8 San Jose 7 2 1 4 8 11 7

9 Sport Boys 7 2 1 4 13 17 7

10 Universitario de Sucre 6 2 1 3 8 12 7

11 Club Petrolero 7 2 0 5 9 15 6

12 Real Potosi 5 1 0 4 5 14 3

1: Copa Libertadores

Still being played (GMT):

Sunday, March 12

Bolivar v Guabira (2000)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 12

Universitario de Sucre v Real Potosi (2115)

Oriente Petrolero v Blooming (2330)