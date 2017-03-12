Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 12
Club Petrolero 0 The Strongest 1
Saturday, March 11
Nacional Potosi 0 Jorge Wilstermann 0
San Jose 3 Sport Boys 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guabira 6 5 1 0 17 5 16
-------------------------
2 Bolivar 5 4 0 1 16 4 12
3 The Strongest 5 4 0 1 9 7 12
4 Oriente Petrolero 5 3 1 1 8 6 10
5 Blooming 6 3 0 3 10 12 9
6 Jorge Wilstermann 7 2 2 3 10 10 8
7 Nacional Potosi 6 2 1 3 10 10 7
8 San Jose 7 2 1 4 8 11 7
9 Sport Boys 7 2 1 4 13 17 7
10 Universitario de Sucre 6 2 1 3 8 12 7
11 Club Petrolero 7 2 0 5 9 15 6
12 Real Potosi 5 1 0 4 5 14 3
1: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, March 12
Bolivar v Guabira (2000)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 12
Universitario de Sucre v Real Potosi (2115)
Oriente Petrolero v Blooming (2330)
3.3k