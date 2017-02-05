Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 5
San Jose 0 Oriente Petrolero 0
Sport Boys 1 Guabira 1
The Strongest 2 Jorge Wilstermann 1
Saturday, February 4
Blooming 4 Universitario de Sucre 2
Bolivar 3 Club Petrolero 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 2 2 0 0 7 1 6
-------------------------
2 Guabira 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
3 Sport Boys 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
4 Oriente Petrolero 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
5 Nacional Potosi 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
6 Blooming 2 1 0 1 5 5 3
7 Jorge Wilstermann 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
8 The Strongest 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
9 San Jose 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
10 Real Potosi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
11 Universitario de Sucre 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
12 Club Petrolero 2 0 0 2 1 7 0
1: Copa Libertadores
