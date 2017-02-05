Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters

Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 5

San Jose 0 Oriente Petrolero 0

Sport Boys 1 Guabira 1

The Strongest 2 Jorge Wilstermann 1

Saturday, February 4

Blooming 4 Universitario de Sucre 2

Bolivar 3 Club Petrolero 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Bolivar 2 2 0 0 7 1 6

-------------------------

2 Guabira 2 1 1 0 4 1 4

3 Sport Boys 2 1 1 0 4 2 4

4 Oriente Petrolero 2 1 1 0 1 0 4

5 Nacional Potosi 1 1 0 0 4 1 3

6 Blooming 2 1 0 1 5 5 3

7 Jorge Wilstermann 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

8 The Strongest 2 1 0 1 2 4 3

9 San Jose 2 0 1 1 1 4 1

10 Real Potosi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

11 Universitario de Sucre 2 0 0 2 2 5 0

12 Club Petrolero 2 0 0 2 1 7 0

1: Copa Libertadores