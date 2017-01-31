Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters

Jan 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Monday

Monday, January 30

Universitario de Sucre 0 Oriente Petrolero 1

Sunday, January 29

Blooming 1 Sport Boys 3

Guabira 3 The Strongest 0

Jorge Wilstermann 1 Real Potosi 0

San Jose 1 Bolivar 4

Saturday, January 28

Nacional Potosi 4 Club Petrolero 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Bolivar 1 1 0 0 4 1 3

1 Nacional Potosi 1 1 0 0 4 1 3

-------------------------

3 Guabira 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

4 Sport Boys 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

5 Jorge Wilstermann 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

5 Oriente Petrolero 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

7 Real Potosi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

7 Universitario de Sucre 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

9 Blooming 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

10 Club Petrolero 1 0 0 1 1 4 0

10 San Jose 1 0 0 1 1 4 0

12 The Strongest 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

1-2: Copa Libertadores