Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Jan 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Monday
Monday, January 30
Universitario de Sucre 0 Oriente Petrolero 1
Sunday, January 29
Blooming 1 Sport Boys 3
Guabira 3 The Strongest 0
Jorge Wilstermann 1 Real Potosi 0
San Jose 1 Bolivar 4
Saturday, January 28
Nacional Potosi 4 Club Petrolero 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
1 Nacional Potosi 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
-------------------------
3 Guabira 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
4 Sport Boys 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
5 Jorge Wilstermann 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Oriente Petrolero 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Real Potosi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
7 Universitario de Sucre 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
9 Blooming 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
10 Club Petrolero 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
10 San Jose 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
12 The Strongest 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1-2: Copa Libertadores
