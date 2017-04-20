Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

April 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 19
Jorge Wilstermann 1 Bolivar 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 11 8 1 2 31 8 25
-------------------------
2 Guabira 11 6 1 4 23 17 19
3 Blooming 11 6 1 4 23 26 19
4 The Strongest 9 6 0 3 18 13 18
5 San Jose 11 5 2 4 19 16 17
6 Oriente Petrolero 10 5 2 3 17 14 17
7 Nacional Potosi 11 5 1 5 18 17 16
8 Sport Boys 10 4 1 5 18 21 13
9 Jorge Wilstermann 11 3 2 6 12 16 11
10 Universitario de Sucre 10 3 1 6 10 21 10
11 Real Potosi 10 3 0 7 13 22 9
12 Club Petrolero 11 3 0 8 15 26 9
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, April 21
Club Petrolero v Nacional Potosi (1900)
Saturday, April 22
Real Potosi v Jorge Wilstermann (1900)
Sport Boys v Blooming (1900)
Bolivar v San Jose (2000)
The Strongest v Guabira (2115)
Sunday, April 23
Oriente Petrolero v Universitario de Sucre (2115)
4.3k