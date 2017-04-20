Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

April 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Wednesday

Wednesday, April 19

Jorge Wilstermann 1 Bolivar 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Bolivar 11 8 1 2 31 8 25

-------------------------

2 Guabira 11 6 1 4 23 17 19

3 Blooming 11 6 1 4 23 26 19

4 The Strongest 9 6 0 3 18 13 18

5 San Jose 11 5 2 4 19 16 17

6 Oriente Petrolero 10 5 2 3 17 14 17

7 Nacional Potosi 11 5 1 5 18 17 16

8 Sport Boys 10 4 1 5 18 21 13

9 Jorge Wilstermann 11 3 2 6 12 16 11

10 Universitario de Sucre 10 3 1 6 10 21 10

11 Real Potosi 10 3 0 7 13 22 9

12 Club Petrolero 11 3 0 8 15 26 9

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Friday, April 21

Club Petrolero v Nacional Potosi (1900)

Saturday, April 22

Real Potosi v Jorge Wilstermann (1900)

Sport Boys v Blooming (1900)

Bolivar v San Jose (2000)

The Strongest v Guabira (2115)

Sunday, April 23

Oriente Petrolero v Universitario de Sucre (2115)