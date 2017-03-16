Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

March 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday
Wednesday, March 15
Blooming 3 San Jose 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guabira 7 5 1 1 17 7 16
-------------------------
2 Bolivar 6 5 0 1 18 4 15
3 Blooming 8 4 1 3 16 17 13
4 The Strongest 5 4 0 1 9 7 12
5 Oriente Petrolero 6 3 1 2 10 9 10
6 Jorge Wilstermann 7 2 2 3 10 10 8
7 San Jose 8 2 2 4 11 14 8
8 Nacional Potosi 6 2 1 3 10 10 7
9 Sport Boys 7 2 1 4 13 17 7
10 Universitario de Sucre 7 2 1 4 8 14 7
11 Club Petrolero 7 2 0 5 9 15 6
12 Real Potosi 6 2 0 4 7 14 6
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, March 16
Sport Boys v Club Petrolero (2145)
Friday, March 17
Nacional Potosi v Universitario de Sucre (0000)
Saturday, March 18
Oriente Petrolero v Guabira (0030)
