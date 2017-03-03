Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

March 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday
Thursday, March 2
Jorge Wilstermann 1 Universitario de Sucre 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guabira 5 4 1 0 14 4 13
-------------------------
2 Bolivar 4 3 0 1 13 4 9
3 Blooming 5 3 0 2 10 9 9
4 Oriente Petrolero 4 2 1 1 4 3 7
5 Jorge Wilstermann 6 2 1 3 10 10 7
6 Sport Boys 5 2 1 2 9 10 7
7 Universitario de Sucre 6 2 1 3 8 12 7
8 Nacional Potosi 4 2 0 2 9 7 6
9 The Strongest 3 2 0 1 5 6 6
10 Club Petrolero 5 2 0 3 6 10 6
11 San Jose 5 1 1 3 4 7 4
12 Real Potosi 4 0 0 4 1 11 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 4
Guabira v Nacional Potosi (1900)
Sunday, March 5
Blooming v Bolivar (1900)
Sport Boys v Oriente Petrolero (1900)
The Strongest v San Jose (2115)
Real Potosi v Club Petrolero (2330)
