Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters

Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Apertura Adecuacion match on Friday

Friday, February 24

Jorge Wilstermann 2 Guabira 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Guabira 5 4 1 0 14 4 13

-------------------------

2 Bolivar 4 3 0 1 13 4 9

3 Blooming 5 3 0 2 10 9 9

4 Oriente Petrolero 4 2 1 1 4 3 7

5 Sport Boys 5 2 1 2 9 10 7

6 Nacional Potosi 4 2 0 2 9 7 6

7 Jorge Wilstermann 5 2 0 3 9 9 6

8 The Strongest 3 2 0 1 5 6 6

9 Universitario de Sucre 5 2 0 3 7 11 6

10 Club Petrolero 5 2 0 3 6 10 6

11 San Jose 5 1 1 3 4 7 4

12 Real Potosi 4 0 0 4 1 11 0

1: Copa Libertadores