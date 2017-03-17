Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

jeffrey: Trump should be so proud of Trumpcare! He's again a man of his word: he's repealing and replacing the ACA on day One (January 20, 2017) with a program that'll be cheaper and cover everyone with better care. HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!! Just kidding: Trumpcare's a disaster that'll leave millions of Americans to die in the gutter from treatable ailments. But at least the 1% will get another tax cut.