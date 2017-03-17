Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters

March 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday

Thursday, March 16

Nacional Potosi 1 Universitario de Sucre 0

Sport Boys 2 Club Petrolero 1

Wednesday, March 15

Blooming 3 San Jose 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Guabira 7 5 1 1 17 7 16

-------------------------

2 Bolivar 6 5 0 1 18 4 15

3 Blooming 8 4 1 3 16 17 13

4 The Strongest 5 4 0 1 9 7 12

5 Nacional Potosi 7 3 1 3 11 10 10

6 Oriente Petrolero 6 3 1 2 10 9 10

7 Sport Boys 8 3 1 4 15 18 10

8 Jorge Wilstermann 7 2 2 3 10 10 8

9 San Jose 8 2 2 4 11 14 8

10 Universitario de Sucre 8 2 1 5 8 15 7

11 Club Petrolero 8 2 0 6 10 17 6

12 Real Potosi 6 2 0 4 7 14 6

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, March 18

Oriente Petrolero v Guabira (0030)