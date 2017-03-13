Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters

March 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 12

Oriente Petrolero 2 Blooming 3

Bolivar 2 Guabira 0

Club Petrolero 0 The Strongest 1

Universitario de Sucre 0 Real Potosi 2

Saturday, March 11

Nacional Potosi 0 Jorge Wilstermann 0

San Jose 3 Sport Boys 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Guabira 7 5 1 1 17 7 16

-------------------------

2 Bolivar 6 5 0 1 18 4 15

3 The Strongest 5 4 0 1 9 7 12

4 Blooming 7 4 0 3 13 14 12

5 Oriente Petrolero 6 3 1 2 10 9 10

6 Jorge Wilstermann 7 2 2 3 10 10 8

7 Nacional Potosi 6 2 1 3 10 10 7

8 San Jose 7 2 1 4 8 11 7

9 Sport Boys 7 2 1 4 13 17 7

10 Universitario de Sucre 7 2 1 4 8 14 7

11 Club Petrolero 7 2 0 5 9 15 6

12 Real Potosi 6 2 0 4 7 14 6

1: Copa Libertadores