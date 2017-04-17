Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

April 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 16

Oriente Petrolero 1 Bolivar 1

Club Petrolero 2 Jorge Wilstermann 0

San Jose 2 Nacional Potosi 1

Universitario de Sucre Sport Boys Postponed

Saturday, April 15

Real Potosi 2 Guabira 0

Friday, April 14

The Strongest 6 Blooming 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Bolivar 10 8 1 1 31 7 25

2 Guabira 11 6 1 4 23 17 19

3 Blooming 11 6 1 4 23 26 19

4 The Strongest 9 6 0 3 18 13 18

5 San Jose 11 5 2 4 19 16 17

6 Oriente Petrolero 10 5 2 3 17 14 17

7 Nacional Potosi 11 5 1 5 18 17 16

8 Sport Boys 10 4 1 5 18 21 13

9 Universitario de Sucre 10 3 1 6 10 21 10

10 Real Potosi 10 3 0 7 13 22 9

11 Club Petrolero 11 3 0 8 15 26 9

12 Jorge Wilstermann 10 2 2 6 11 16 8

1: Copa Libertadores

