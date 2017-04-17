Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

April 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 16
Oriente Petrolero 1 Bolivar 1
Club Petrolero 2 Jorge Wilstermann 0
San Jose 2 Nacional Potosi 1
Universitario de Sucre Sport Boys Postponed
Saturday, April 15
Real Potosi 2 Guabira 0
Friday, April 14
The Strongest 6 Blooming 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 10 8 1 1 31 7 25
-------------------------
2 Guabira 11 6 1 4 23 17 19
3 Blooming 11 6 1 4 23 26 19
4 The Strongest 9 6 0 3 18 13 18
5 San Jose 11 5 2 4 19 16 17
6 Oriente Petrolero 10 5 2 3 17 14 17
7 Nacional Potosi 11 5 1 5 18 17 16
8 Sport Boys 10 4 1 5 18 21 13
9 Universitario de Sucre 10 3 1 6 10 21 10
10 Real Potosi 10 3 0 7 13 22 9
11 Club Petrolero 11 3 0 8 15 26 9
12 Jorge Wilstermann 10 2 2 6 11 16 8
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 16
Universitario de Sucre v Sport Boys (1600) Postponed
204