Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 9

Nacional Potosi 3 Oriente Petrolero 1

Bolivar 5 Universitario de Sucre 0

Guabira 5 Club Petrolero 1

Saturday, April 8

Blooming 3 Real Potosi 1

Sport Boys 0 The Strongest 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Bolivar 9 8 0 1 30 6 24

-------------------------

2 Guabira 10 6 1 3 23 15 19

3 Blooming 10 6 1 3 23 20 19

4 Oriente Petrolero 9 5 1 3 16 13 16

5 Nacional Potosi 10 5 1 4 17 15 16

6 The Strongest 8 5 0 3 12 13 15

7 San Jose 10 4 2 4 17 15 14

8 Sport Boys 10 4 1 5 18 21 13

9 Universitario de Sucre 10 3 1 6 10 21 10

10 Jorge Wilstermann 9 2 2 5 11 14 8

11 Real Potosi 9 2 0 7 11 22 6

12 Club Petrolero 10 2 0 8 13 26 6

1: Copa Libertadores