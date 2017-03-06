Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters

March 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 5

Real Potosi 4 Club Petrolero 3

Blooming 0 Bolivar 3

The Strongest 3 San Jose 1

Saturday, March 4

Guabira 3 Nacional Potosi 1

Friday, March 3

Sport Boys 3 Oriente Petrolero 4

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Guabira 6 5 1 0 17 5 16

-------------------------

2 Bolivar 5 4 0 1 16 4 12

3 Oriente Petrolero 5 3 1 1 8 6 10

4 The Strongest 4 3 0 1 8 7 9

5 Blooming 6 3 0 3 10 12 9

6 Jorge Wilstermann 6 2 1 3 10 10 7

7 Sport Boys 6 2 1 3 12 14 7

8 Universitario de Sucre 6 2 1 3 8 12 7

9 Nacional Potosi 5 2 0 3 10 10 6

10 Club Petrolero 6 2 0 4 9 14 6

11 San Jose 6 1 1 4 5 10 4

12 Real Potosi 5 1 0 4 5 14 3

1: Copa Libertadores