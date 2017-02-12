Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday
Saturday, February 11
Oriente Petrolero 0 Club Petrolero 2
Universitario de Sucre 1 San Jose 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 2 2 0 0 7 1 6
-------------------------
2 Guabira 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
3 Sport Boys 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
4 Oriente Petrolero 3 1 1 1 1 2 4
5 Nacional Potosi 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
6 Blooming 2 1 0 1 5 5 3
7 Jorge Wilstermann 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
8 Universitario de Sucre 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
9 The Strongest 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
10 Club Petrolero 3 1 0 2 3 7 3
11 San Jose 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
12 Real Potosi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 12
The Strongest v Nacional Potosi (1600)
Bolivar v Real Potosi (1900)
Guabira v Blooming (1900)
Jorge Wilstermann v Sport Boys (2115)
1.7k