Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday

Saturday, February 11

Oriente Petrolero 0 Club Petrolero 2

Universitario de Sucre 1 San Jose 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Bolivar 2 2 0 0 7 1 6

-------------------------

2 Guabira 2 1 1 0 4 1 4

3 Sport Boys 2 1 1 0 4 2 4

4 Oriente Petrolero 3 1 1 1 1 2 4

5 Nacional Potosi 1 1 0 0 4 1 3

6 Blooming 2 1 0 1 5 5 3

7 Jorge Wilstermann 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

8 Universitario de Sucre 3 1 0 2 3 5 3

9 The Strongest 2 1 0 1 2 4 3

10 Club Petrolero 3 1 0 2 3 7 3

11 San Jose 3 0 1 2 1 5 1

12 Real Potosi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 12

The Strongest v Nacional Potosi (1600)

Bolivar v Real Potosi (1900)

Guabira v Blooming (1900)

Jorge Wilstermann v Sport Boys (2115)