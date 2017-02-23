Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday
Wednesday, February 22
San Jose 3 Real Potosi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guabira 4 3 1 0 11 2 10
-------------------------
2 Bolivar 3 3 0 0 11 1 9
3 Oriente Petrolero 4 2 1 1 4 3 7
4 Nacional Potosi 3 2 0 1 9 5 6
5 Jorge Wilstermann 4 2 0 2 7 6 6
6 Blooming 4 2 0 2 8 9 6
7 The Strongest 3 2 0 1 5 6 6
8 Club Petrolero 4 2 0 2 5 7 6
9 Sport Boys 4 1 1 2 6 8 4
10 San Jose 5 1 1 3 4 7 4
11 Universitario de Sucre 4 1 0 3 4 10 3
12 Real Potosi 4 0 0 4 1 11 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, February 23
Blooming v Nacional Potosi (0030)
Sport Boys v Bolivar (1900)
Universitario de Sucre v Club Petrolero (2215)
Saturday, February 25
Jorge Wilstermann v Guabira (0000)
