Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters

Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday

Wednesday, February 22

San Jose 3 Real Potosi 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Guabira 4 3 1 0 11 2 10

-------------------------

2 Bolivar 3 3 0 0 11 1 9

3 Oriente Petrolero 4 2 1 1 4 3 7

4 Nacional Potosi 3 2 0 1 9 5 6

5 Jorge Wilstermann 4 2 0 2 7 6 6

6 Blooming 4 2 0 2 8 9 6

7 The Strongest 3 2 0 1 5 6 6

8 Club Petrolero 4 2 0 2 5 7 6

9 Sport Boys 4 1 1 2 6 8 4

10 San Jose 5 1 1 3 4 7 4

11 Universitario de Sucre 4 1 0 3 4 10 3

12 Real Potosi 4 0 0 4 1 11 0

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Thursday, February 23

Blooming v Nacional Potosi (0030)

Sport Boys v Bolivar (1900)

Universitario de Sucre v Club Petrolero (2215)

Saturday, February 25

Jorge Wilstermann v Guabira (0000)