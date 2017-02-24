Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Reuters

Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday

Thursday, February 23

Sport Boys 3 Bolivar 2

Universitario de Sucre 3 Club Petrolero 1

Wednesday, February 22

Blooming 2 Nacional Potosi 0

San Jose 3 Real Potosi 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Guabira 4 3 1 0 11 2 10

-------------------------

2 Bolivar 4 3 0 1 13 4 9

3 Blooming 5 3 0 2 10 9 9

4 Oriente Petrolero 4 2 1 1 4 3 7

5 Sport Boys 5 2 1 2 9 10 7

6 Nacional Potosi 4 2 0 2 9 7 6

7 Jorge Wilstermann 4 2 0 2 7 6 6

8 The Strongest 3 2 0 1 5 6 6

9 Universitario de Sucre 5 2 0 3 7 11 6

10 Club Petrolero 5 2 0 3 6 10 6

11 San Jose 5 1 1 3 4 7 4

12 Real Potosi 4 0 0 4 1 11 0

1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, February 25

Jorge Wilstermann v Guabira (0000)