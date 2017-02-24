Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday
Thursday, February 23
Sport Boys 3 Bolivar 2
Universitario de Sucre 3 Club Petrolero 1
Wednesday, February 22
Blooming 2 Nacional Potosi 0
San Jose 3 Real Potosi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guabira 4 3 1 0 11 2 10
-------------------------
2 Bolivar 4 3 0 1 13 4 9
3 Blooming 5 3 0 2 10 9 9
4 Oriente Petrolero 4 2 1 1 4 3 7
5 Sport Boys 5 2 1 2 9 10 7
6 Nacional Potosi 4 2 0 2 9 7 6
7 Jorge Wilstermann 4 2 0 2 7 6 6
8 The Strongest 3 2 0 1 5 6 6
9 Universitario de Sucre 5 2 0 3 7 11 6
10 Club Petrolero 5 2 0 3 6 10 6
11 San Jose 5 1 1 3 4 7 4
12 Real Potosi 4 0 0 4 1 11 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 25
Jorge Wilstermann v Guabira (0000)
1.7k