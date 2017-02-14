Soccer-Benfica beat wasteful Dortmund as Mitroglou scores again

* Benfica beat Dortmund 1-0 in last 16 first leg

* In-form Mitroglou scored his 13th goal in last 13 appearances

* Aubameyang missed a penalty and other good chances

* Benfica's Luisao made his 500th club appearance

* Second leg is in Dortmund on March 8 (Adds details)

LISBON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Benfica beat a misfiring Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday thanks to forward Kostas Mitroglou's 13th goal in his last 13 games.

Greece international Mitroglou flicked the ball into the net to open the scoring in the 48th minute as Benfica, who have now not conceded a goal at home for 383 minutes, prevented the competition's best attack from scoring.

Dortmund, who had netted a record 21 times in the group stage, missed a second-half penalty through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who also squandered several other scoring chances on a night to forget for the Gabon striker.

The two sides will meet in Dortmund for the second leg on March 8.

Benfica, who had striker Jonas ruled out just before kickoff, got off to an explosive start but Dortmund began to dominate possession and gradually slowed the game down.

The visitors, looking to counter their lacklustre domestic form with European success, missed a huge chance when Aubameyang, the Bundesliga's leading scorer, fired over the bar after an outstanding through ball from Ousmane Dembele in the 10th minute.

Benfica captain Luisao was making his 500th club appearance and was kept busy at the heart of the Benfica defence, with Dembele sneaking into the box and forcing a superb save from keeper Ederson in the 23rd.

Aubameyang then missed another good opportunity before the break and Benfica were quick out of the blocks again after the restart with Mitroglou doing well to control a Luisao header and beating keeper Roman Buerki with a quick flick.

Aubameyang almost drew Dortmund level in the 53rd and then had a penalty, awarded for a hand ball on the hour, saved by Benfica's Brazilian keeper.

Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel put Aubameyang out of his misery by substituting him soon after and following a sensational save from Ederson with six minutes left, the hosts held on to celebrate victory.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)