Soccer: Belgium's Hazard ruled out of Greece qualifier

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium's Eden Hazard has not recovered from a calf injury in time for Saturday's World Cup qualifier with Greece in Brussels, coach Roberto Martinez told a news conference on Monday.

Hazard missed Chelsea's 2-1 Premier League victory at Stoke City on Saturday with the calf problem he picked up in training.

Martinez said the injury was not serious but Hazard was also very likely to miss Belgium's friendly with Russia on Tuesday.

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini and right back Thomas Meunier also missed Belgium's first training session on Monday.

Fellaini was given a rest after playing for Manchester United on Sunday. Martinez said Paris St Germain's Meunier had an ankle problem and could not train for a few days.

Belgium are top of World Cup qualifying Group H having won all four of their matches so far while Greece are the only other undefeated team in the section after three wins and a draw.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Ken Ferris)