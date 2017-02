Soccer-Belgian championship results and standings

robert s: Pence is more repugnant than Trump in many ways with his phony evasive answers and look of condescension when cornered . Stephanopoulos has risen to be one of the best interrogators of the Trump regime because he does not put up with evasion and non-answers from these light-weights. He just butts in and asks the question over again, thereby showing even the least astute watcher that these Trumpees are making it up on the fly, and have no justifiable or legitimate reasons for their actions.