Soccer-Baum given Augsburg job on long-term basis

Yeah_Right: I listened as you called my President a Muslim. I listened as you called him and his family a pack of monkeys. I listened as you said he wasn't born here. I watched as you blocked every single path to progress that you could. I saw the pictures you made of him as Hitler. I watched you shut down the government and hurt the entire nation, twice. I watched you turn your backs on every opportunity to open a worthwhile dialog. I watched you say that you would not even listen to any choice for Supreme Court no matter who the nominee was. I listened as you openly said that you will oppose him at every turn. I watched as you did just that. I listened. I watched. I paid attention. Now, I'm being called on to be tolerant. To move forward. To denounce protesters. To "Get over it." To accept this... I will not. I will do my part to make sure, this great American mistake, becomes the embarrassing footnote of our history that it deserves to be. I will do this as quickly as possible, every chance I get. I will do my part to limit the damage that this man can do to my country. I will watch his every move and point out every single mistake and misdeed in a loud and proud voice. I will let you know in a loud voice every time this man backs away from a promise he made to you. The people who voted for him. Yes you, the ones who sold their souls and prayed for him to win. I will do this so that you never forget. And you will hear me. You will see it in my eyes when I look at you. You will hear it in my voice when I talk to you. You will know that I know who you are. You will know that I know what you are. Do not call for my tolerance. I've tolerated all I can. Now it's your turn to tolerate the ridicule. Be aware, make no mistake about it, every single thing that goes wrong in our country from this day forward is now Trump's fault just as much as you thought it was Obama's. I find it unreasonable for you to expect from me, what you were entirely unwilling to give.