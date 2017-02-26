Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 26

SKN St. Polten 2 Sturm Graz 1

Saturday, February 25

Austria Vienna 1 Altach 3

FC Admira Wacker Moedling 1 SV Ried 0

Salzburg 1 Mattersburg 0

Wolfsberger AC 2 Rapid Vienna 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Salzburg 23 15 4 4 48 17 49

-------------------------

2 Altach 23 14 4 5 38 26 46

3 Austria Vienna 23 13 2 8 43 33 41

-------------------------

4 Sturm Graz 23 12 3 8 37 24 39

-------------------------

5 Rapid Vienna 23 7 8 8 34 26 29

6 Wolfsberger AC 23 8 4 11 29 37 28

7 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 23 8 4 11 21 36 28

8 SKN St. Poelten 23 6 6 11 27 42 24

9 Mattersburg 23 5 5 13 22 37 20

-------------------------

10 SV Ried 23 6 2 15 19 40 20

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

10: Relegation