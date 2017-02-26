Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 26
SKN St. Polten 2 Sturm Graz 1
Saturday, February 25
Austria Vienna 1 Altach 3
FC Admira Wacker Moedling 1 SV Ried 0
Salzburg 1 Mattersburg 0
Wolfsberger AC 2 Rapid Vienna 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Salzburg 23 15 4 4 48 17 49
-------------------------
2 Altach 23 14 4 5 38 26 46
3 Austria Vienna 23 13 2 8 43 33 41
-------------------------
4 Sturm Graz 23 12 3 8 37 24 39
-------------------------
5 Rapid Vienna 23 7 8 8 34 26 29
6 Wolfsberger AC 23 8 4 11 29 37 28
7 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 23 8 4 11 21 36 28
8 SKN St. Poelten 23 6 6 11 27 42 24
9 Mattersburg 23 5 5 13 22 37 20
-------------------------
10 SV Ried 23 6 2 15 19 40 20
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
