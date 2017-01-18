Soccer-Australian Kruse leaves Leverkusen for China

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australia international Robbie Kruse has left Bayer Leverkusen in Germany to join Chinese club Liaoning FC, his agent said on Wednesday.

Kruse, who has won 48 caps for the Socceroos, joined Leverkusen from Fortuna Duesseldorf in 2013, but failed to secure regular game time and has made no appearances in the Bundesliga this season.

He will be joined at Liaoning by international team mate James Holland. Media reports estimated the transfer fee to be 500,000 euros ($534,000).

"Glad to announce that James Holland & Robbie Kruse have signed with Liaoning FC in China," agent Ante Alilovic said on Twitter.

Kruse's transfer has yet to be officially announced by Leverkusen. ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)