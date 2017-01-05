Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

Jan 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Thursday

Thursday, January 5

Perth Glory 2 Wellington Phoenix 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 13 10 3 0 31 5 33

2 Melbourne Victory 12 8 2 2 30 14 26

3 Brisbane Roar 13 5 6 2 16 14 21

4 Melbourne City FC 13 5 5 3 22 18 20

5 Perth Glory 14 4 5 5 24 28 17

6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 13 2 8 3 17 23 14

-------------------------

7 Newcastle Jets 13 3 4 6 17 22 13

8 Wellington Phoenix 13 3 3 7 14 20 12

9 Central Coast Mariners 13 2 4 7 14 28 10

10 Adelaide United 13 1 4 8 10 23 7

1-6: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Friday, January 6

Melbourne City FC v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0850)

Saturday, January 7

Brisbane Roar v Newcastle Jets (0635)

Adelaide United v Melbourne Victory (0850)

Sunday, January 8

Central Coast Mariners v Sydney FC (0600)