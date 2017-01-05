Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Jan 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, January 5
Perth Glory 2 Wellington Phoenix 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 13 10 3 0 31 5 33
2 Melbourne Victory 12 8 2 2 30 14 26
3 Brisbane Roar 13 5 6 2 16 14 21
4 Melbourne City FC 13 5 5 3 22 18 20
5 Perth Glory 14 4 5 5 24 28 17
6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 13 2 8 3 17 23 14
-------------------------
7 Newcastle Jets 13 3 4 6 17 22 13
8 Wellington Phoenix 13 3 3 7 14 20 12
9 Central Coast Mariners 13 2 4 7 14 28 10
10 Adelaide United 13 1 4 8 10 23 7
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, January 6
Melbourne City FC v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0850)
Saturday, January 7
Brisbane Roar v Newcastle Jets (0635)
Adelaide United v Melbourne Victory (0850)
Sunday, January 8
Central Coast Mariners v Sydney FC (0600)
