Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

April 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday

Friday, April 14

Melbourne Victory 1 Central Coast Mariners 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 26 19 6 1 53 12 63

2 Melbourne Victory 27 15 4 8 49 31 49

3 Melbourne City FC 26 11 6 9 45 39 39

4 Brisbane Roar 26 10 9 7 39 34 39

5 Perth Glory 26 9 9 8 48 49 36

6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 26 8 11 7 33 33 35

-------------------------

7 Wellington Phoenix 26 8 6 12 38 42 30

8 Central Coast Mariners 27 6 5 16 31 52 23

9 Adelaide United 26 5 7 14 23 44 22

10 Newcastle Jets 26 5 7 14 28 51 22

1-6: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, April 15

Sydney FC v Newcastle Jets (0735)

Adelaide United v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0950)

Sunday, April 16

Brisbane Roar v Wellington Phoenix (0700)

Perth Glory v Melbourne City FC (0900)