Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 26
Newcastle Jets 1 Central Coast Mariners 1
Saturday, February 25
Brisbane Roar 1 Wellington Phoenix 2
Melbourne Victory 2 Adelaide United 1
Perth Glory 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0
Friday, February 24
Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50
2 Melbourne Victory 21 13 3 5 44 25 42
3 Perth Glory 21 8 7 6 40 37 31
4 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30
5 Brisbane Roar 21 7 9 5 28 27 30
6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 21 5 9 7 24 31 24
-------------------------
7 Newcastle Jets 21 5 7 9 27 34 22
8 Wellington Phoenix 21 6 4 11 25 35 22
9 Central Coast Mariners 21 5 5 11 24 39 20
10 Adelaide United 21 3 5 13 17 39 14
1-6: Championship play-off
