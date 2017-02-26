Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 26

Newcastle Jets 1 Central Coast Mariners 1

Saturday, February 25

Brisbane Roar 1 Wellington Phoenix 2

Melbourne Victory 2 Adelaide United 1

Perth Glory 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0

Friday, February 24

Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50

2 Melbourne Victory 21 13 3 5 44 25 42

3 Perth Glory 21 8 7 6 40 37 31

4 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30

5 Brisbane Roar 21 7 9 5 28 27 30

6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 21 5 9 7 24 31 24

-------------------------

7 Newcastle Jets 21 5 7 9 27 34 22

8 Wellington Phoenix 21 6 4 11 25 35 22

9 Central Coast Mariners 21 5 5 11 24 39 20

10 Adelaide United 21 3 5 13 17 39 14

1-6: Championship play-off