Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Jan 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, January 12
Adelaide United 2 Melbourne City FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 14 11 3 0 34 7 36
2 Melbourne Victory 13 9 2 2 32 14 29
3 Melbourne City FC 15 6 5 4 24 20 23
4 Brisbane Roar 14 5 6 3 18 17 21
5 Perth Glory 14 4 5 5 24 28 17
6 Newcastle Jets 14 4 4 6 20 24 16
-------------------------
7 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 14 2 8 4 17 24 14
8 Wellington Phoenix 13 3 3 7 14 20 12
9 Adelaide United 15 2 4 9 12 26 10
10 Central Coast Mariners 14 2 4 8 16 31 10
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, January 13
Melbourne Victory v Brisbane Roar (0850)
Saturday, January 14
Wellington Phoenix v Central Coast Mariners (0635)
Sydney FC v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0850)
Sunday, January 15
Newcastle Jets v Perth Glory (0600)
