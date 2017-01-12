Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

Jan 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Thursday

Thursday, January 12

Adelaide United 2 Melbourne City FC 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 14 11 3 0 34 7 36

2 Melbourne Victory 13 9 2 2 32 14 29

3 Melbourne City FC 15 6 5 4 24 20 23

4 Brisbane Roar 14 5 6 3 18 17 21

5 Perth Glory 14 4 5 5 24 28 17

6 Newcastle Jets 14 4 4 6 20 24 16

-------------------------

7 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 14 2 8 4 17 24 14

8 Wellington Phoenix 13 3 3 7 14 20 12

9 Adelaide United 15 2 4 9 12 26 10

10 Central Coast Mariners 14 2 4 8 16 31 10

1-6: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Friday, January 13

Melbourne Victory v Brisbane Roar (0850)

Saturday, January 14

Wellington Phoenix v Central Coast Mariners (0635)

Sydney FC v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0850)

Sunday, January 15

Newcastle Jets v Perth Glory (0600)