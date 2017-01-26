Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, January 26
Melbourne Victory 1 Sydney FC 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43
2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32
3 Melbourne City FC 16 7 5 4 26 21 26
4 Brisbane Roar 16 6 6 4 21 20 24
5 Perth Glory 16 5 6 5 28 31 21
6 Wellington Phoenix 16 5 3 8 18 21 18
-------------------------
7 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 16 3 9 4 19 24 18
8 Newcastle Jets 16 4 5 7 22 28 17
9 Adelaide United 16 2 4 10 12 28 10
10 Central Coast Mariners 16 2 4 10 17 34 10
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, January 27
Newcastle Jets v Melbourne City FC (0850)
Saturday, January 28
Central Coast Mariners v Perth Glory (0635)
Brisbane Roar v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0850)
Sunday, January 29
Adelaide United v Wellington Phoenix (0600)
