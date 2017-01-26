Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Thursday

Thursday, January 26

Melbourne Victory 1 Sydney FC 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43

2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32

3 Melbourne City FC 16 7 5 4 26 21 26

4 Brisbane Roar 16 6 6 4 21 20 24

5 Perth Glory 16 5 6 5 28 31 21

6 Wellington Phoenix 16 5 3 8 18 21 18

-------------------------

7 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 16 3 9 4 19 24 18

8 Newcastle Jets 16 4 5 7 22 28 17

9 Adelaide United 16 2 4 10 12 28 10

10 Central Coast Mariners 16 2 4 10 17 34 10

1-6: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Friday, January 27

Newcastle Jets v Melbourne City FC (0850)

Saturday, January 28

Central Coast Mariners v Perth Glory (0635)

Brisbane Roar v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0850)

Sunday, January 29

Adelaide United v Wellington Phoenix (0600)