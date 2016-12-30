Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday

Friday, December 30

Sydney FC 2 Brisbane Roar 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 13 10 3 0 31 5 33

2 Melbourne Victory 11 7 2 2 26 12 23

3 Brisbane Roar 13 5 6 2 16 14 21

4 Melbourne City FC 12 5 4 3 20 16 19

5 Newcastle Jets 12 3 4 5 15 18 13

6 Perth Glory 12 3 4 5 21 26 13

-------------------------

7 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 12 2 7 3 16 22 13

8 Wellington Phoenix 11 3 2 6 13 18 11

9 Central Coast Mariners 12 2 3 7 12 26 9

10 Adelaide United 12 1 3 8 10 23 6

1-6: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, December 31

Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City FC (0800)

Sunday, January 1

Wellington Phoenix v Adelaide United (0635)

Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Perth Glory (0850)

Monday, January 2

Melbourne Victory v Newcastle Jets (0850)