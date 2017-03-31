Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

March 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 31
Adelaide United 1 Perth Glory 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 24 18 5 1 49 11 59
2 Melbourne Victory 24 14 3 7 48 28 45
3 Melbourne City FC 24 10 6 8 44 36 36
4 Brisbane Roar 24 9 9 6 33 30 36
5 Perth Glory 25 8 9 8 45 48 33
6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 24 7 10 7 30 33 31
-------------------------
7 Wellington Phoenix 24 7 5 12 34 41 26
8 Newcastle Jets 24 5 7 12 28 46 22
9 Adelaide United 25 5 7 13 23 43 22
10 Central Coast Mariners 24 5 5 14 28 46 20
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 1
Newcastle Jets v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0635)
Sydney FC v Melbourne City FC (0850)
Sunday, April 2
Melbourne Victory v Wellington Phoenix (0700)
Brisbane Roar v Central Coast Mariners (0900)
