Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

March 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday

Friday, March 31

Adelaide United 1 Perth Glory 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 24 18 5 1 49 11 59

2 Melbourne Victory 24 14 3 7 48 28 45

3 Melbourne City FC 24 10 6 8 44 36 36

4 Brisbane Roar 24 9 9 6 33 30 36

5 Perth Glory 25 8 9 8 45 48 33

6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 24 7 10 7 30 33 31

-------------------------

7 Wellington Phoenix 24 7 5 12 34 41 26

8 Newcastle Jets 24 5 7 12 28 46 22

9 Adelaide United 25 5 7 13 23 43 22

10 Central Coast Mariners 24 5 5 14 28 46 20

1-6: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, April 1

Newcastle Jets v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0635)

Sydney FC v Melbourne City FC (0850)

Sunday, April 2

Melbourne Victory v Wellington Phoenix (0700)

Brisbane Roar v Central Coast Mariners (0900)