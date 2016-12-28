Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Dec 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 28
Melbourne Victory 4 Central Coast Mariners 1
Tuesday, December 27
Melbourne City FC 3 Perth Glory 3
Monday, December 26
Adelaide United 0 Sydney FC 4
Newcastle Jets 2 Wellington Phoenix 2
Friday, December 23
Brisbane Roar 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 12 9 3 0 29 5 30
2 Melbourne Victory 11 7 2 2 26 12 23
3 Brisbane Roar 12 5 6 1 16 12 21
4 Melbourne City FC 12 5 4 3 20 16 19
5 Newcastle Jets 12 3 4 5 15 18 13
6 Perth Glory 12 3 4 5 21 26 13
-------------------------
7 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 12 2 7 3 16 22 13
8 Wellington Phoenix 11 3 2 6 13 18 11
9 Central Coast Mariners 12 2 3 7 12 26 9
10 Adelaide United 12 1 3 8 10 23 6
1-6: Championship play-off
