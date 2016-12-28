Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

Dec 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Wednesday

Wednesday, December 28

Melbourne Victory 4 Central Coast Mariners 1

Tuesday, December 27

Melbourne City FC 3 Perth Glory 3

Monday, December 26

Adelaide United 0 Sydney FC 4

Newcastle Jets 2 Wellington Phoenix 2

Friday, December 23

Brisbane Roar 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 12 9 3 0 29 5 30

2 Melbourne Victory 11 7 2 2 26 12 23

3 Brisbane Roar 12 5 6 1 16 12 21

4 Melbourne City FC 12 5 4 3 20 16 19

5 Newcastle Jets 12 3 4 5 15 18 13

6 Perth Glory 12 3 4 5 21 26 13

-------------------------

7 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 12 2 7 3 16 22 13

8 Wellington Phoenix 11 3 2 6 13 18 11

9 Central Coast Mariners 12 2 3 7 12 26 9

10 Adelaide United 12 1 3 8 10 23 6

1-6: Championship play-off