Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

Jan 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Monday

Monday, January 2

Melbourne Victory 4 Newcastle Jets 2

Sunday, January 1

Wellington Phoenix 0 Adelaide United 0

Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Perth Glory 1

Saturday, December 31

Central Coast Mariners 2 Melbourne City FC 2

Friday, December 30

Sydney FC 2 Brisbane Roar 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 13 10 3 0 31 5 33

2 Melbourne Victory 12 8 2 2 30 14 26

3 Brisbane Roar 13 5 6 2 16 14 21

4 Melbourne City FC 13 5 5 3 22 18 20

5 Perth Glory 13 3 5 5 22 27 14

6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 13 2 8 3 17 23 14

-------------------------

7 Newcastle Jets 13 3 4 6 17 22 13

8 Wellington Phoenix 12 3 3 6 13 18 12

9 Central Coast Mariners 13 2 4 7 14 28 10

10 Adelaide United 13 1 4 8 10 23 7

1-6: Championship play-off