Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Jan 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Monday
Monday, January 2
Melbourne Victory 4 Newcastle Jets 2
Sunday, January 1
Wellington Phoenix 0 Adelaide United 0
Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Perth Glory 1
Saturday, December 31
Central Coast Mariners 2 Melbourne City FC 2
Friday, December 30
Sydney FC 2 Brisbane Roar 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 13 10 3 0 31 5 33
2 Melbourne Victory 12 8 2 2 30 14 26
3 Brisbane Roar 13 5 6 2 16 14 21
4 Melbourne City FC 13 5 5 3 22 18 20
5 Perth Glory 13 3 5 5 22 27 14
6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 13 2 8 3 17 23 14
-------------------------
7 Newcastle Jets 13 3 4 6 17 22 13
8 Wellington Phoenix 12 3 3 6 13 18 12
9 Central Coast Mariners 13 2 4 7 14 28 10
10 Adelaide United 13 1 4 8 10 23 7
1-6: Championship play-off
