Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Jan 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, January 19
Melbourne City FC 2 Central Coast Mariners 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 15 11 4 0 34 7 37
2 Melbourne Victory 15 10 2 3 35 19 32
3 Melbourne City FC 16 7 5 4 26 21 26
4 Brisbane Roar 15 5 6 4 20 20 21
5 Wellington Phoenix 15 5 3 7 18 20 18
6 Perth Glory 15 4 6 5 26 30 18
-------------------------
7 Newcastle Jets 15 4 5 6 22 26 17
8 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 15 2 9 4 17 24 15
9 Adelaide United 15 2 4 9 12 26 10
10 Central Coast Mariners 16 2 4 10 17 34 10
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, January 20
Sydney FC v Adelaide United (0850)
Saturday, January 21
Wellington Phoenix v Brisbane Roar (0635)
Perth Glory v Melbourne Victory (0900)
Sunday, January 22
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Newcastle Jets (0600)
