Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, March 11

Melbourne Victory 4 Perth Glory 1

Friday, March 10

Sydney FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 23 17 5 1 46 11 56

2 Melbourne Victory 23 14 3 6 48 27 45

3 Melbourne City FC 22 9 6 7 39 33 33

4 Brisbane Roar 22 8 9 5 31 28 33

5 Perth Glory 23 8 8 7 44 44 32

6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 22 5 10 7 24 31 25

-------------------------

7 Wellington Phoenix 22 6 5 11 28 38 23

8 Newcastle Jets 22 5 7 10 28 37 22

9 Central Coast Mariners 23 5 5 13 26 43 20

10 Adelaide United 22 3 6 13 17 39 15

1-6: Championship play-off