Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 8
Wellington Phoenix 1 Sydney FC 1
Friday, April 7
Melbourne City FC 1 Adelaide United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 26 19 6 1 53 12 63
2 Melbourne Victory 25 14 3 8 48 31 45
3 Brisbane Roar 25 10 9 6 38 31 39
4 Melbourne City FC 26 11 6 9 45 39 39
5 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 25 8 10 7 33 33 34
6 Perth Glory 25 8 9 8 45 48 33
-------------------------
7 Wellington Phoenix 26 8 6 12 38 42 30
8 Newcastle Jets 25 5 7 13 28 49 22
9 Adelaide United 26 5 7 14 23 44 22
10 Central Coast Mariners 25 5 5 15 29 51 20
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 8
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Melbourne Victory (0950)
Perth Glory v Brisbane Roar (1200)
Sunday, April 9
Central Coast Mariners v Newcastle Jets (0700)
