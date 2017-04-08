Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, April 8

Wellington Phoenix 1 Sydney FC 1

Friday, April 7

Melbourne City FC 1 Adelaide United 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 26 19 6 1 53 12 63

2 Melbourne Victory 25 14 3 8 48 31 45

3 Brisbane Roar 25 10 9 6 38 31 39

4 Melbourne City FC 26 11 6 9 45 39 39

5 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 25 8 10 7 33 33 34

6 Perth Glory 25 8 9 8 45 48 33

-------------------------

7 Wellington Phoenix 26 8 6 12 38 42 30

8 Newcastle Jets 25 5 7 13 28 49 22

9 Adelaide United 26 5 7 14 23 44 22

10 Central Coast Mariners 25 5 5 15 29 51 20

1-6: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, April 8

Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Melbourne Victory (0950)

Perth Glory v Brisbane Roar (1200)

Sunday, April 9

Central Coast Mariners v Newcastle Jets (0700)