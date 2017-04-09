Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, April 9

Central Coast Mariners 2 Newcastle Jets 0

Saturday, April 8

Perth Glory 3 Brisbane Roar 1

Wellington Phoenix 1 Sydney FC 1

Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 Melbourne Victory 0

Friday, April 7

Melbourne City FC 1 Adelaide United 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 26 19 6 1 53 12 63

2 Melbourne Victory 26 14 4 8 48 31 46

3 Melbourne City FC 26 11 6 9 45 39 39

4 Brisbane Roar 26 10 9 7 39 34 39

5 Perth Glory 26 9 9 8 48 49 36

6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 26 8 11 7 33 33 35

-------------------------

7 Wellington Phoenix 26 8 6 12 38 42 30

8 Central Coast Mariners 26 6 5 15 31 51 23

9 Adelaide United 26 5 7 14 23 44 22

10 Newcastle Jets 26 5 7 14 28 51 22

1-6: Championship play-off