Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

Jan 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship Regular match on Tuesday

Tuesday, January 17

Wellington Phoenix 3 Melbourne Victory 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 15 11 4 0 34 7 37

2 Melbourne Victory 15 10 2 3 35 19 32

3 Melbourne City FC 15 6 5 4 24 20 23

4 Brisbane Roar 15 5 6 4 20 20 21

5 Wellington Phoenix 15 5 3 7 18 20 18

6 Perth Glory 15 4 6 5 26 30 18

-------------------------

7 Newcastle Jets 15 4 5 6 22 26 17

8 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 15 2 9 4 17 24 15

9 Adelaide United 15 2 4 9 12 26 10

10 Central Coast Mariners 15 2 4 9 16 32 10

1-6: Championship play-off