Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, February 18

Wellington Phoenix 1 Melbourne City FC 5

Friday, February 17

Adelaide United 1 Newcastle Jets 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 19 14 5 0 41 9 47

2 Melbourne Victory 19 11 3 5 39 24 36

3 Melbourne City FC 20 8 6 6 35 28 30

4 Brisbane Roar 19 7 8 4 25 23 29

5 Perth Glory 19 7 6 6 36 35 27

6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 19 4 9 6 23 29 21

-------------------------

7 Newcastle Jets 20 5 6 9 26 33 21

8 Wellington Phoenix 20 5 4 11 23 34 19

9 Central Coast Mariners 19 5 4 10 23 35 19

10 Adelaide United 20 3 5 12 16 37 14

1-6: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, February 18

Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Sydney FC (0850)

Perth Glory v Brisbane Roar (1100)

Sunday, February 19

Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne Victory (0600)