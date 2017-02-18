Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 18
Wellington Phoenix 1 Melbourne City FC 5
Friday, February 17
Adelaide United 1 Newcastle Jets 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 19 14 5 0 41 9 47
2 Melbourne Victory 19 11 3 5 39 24 36
3 Melbourne City FC 20 8 6 6 35 28 30
4 Brisbane Roar 19 7 8 4 25 23 29
5 Perth Glory 19 7 6 6 36 35 27
6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 19 4 9 6 23 29 21
-------------------------
7 Newcastle Jets 20 5 6 9 26 33 21
8 Wellington Phoenix 20 5 4 11 23 34 19
9 Central Coast Mariners 19 5 4 10 23 35 19
10 Adelaide United 20 3 5 12 16 37 14
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 18
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Sydney FC (0850)
Perth Glory v Brisbane Roar (1100)
Sunday, February 19
Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne Victory (0600)
