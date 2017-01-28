Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 28
Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0
Friday, January 27
Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43
2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32
3 Melbourne City FC 17 7 5 5 27 23 26
4 Brisbane Roar 16 6 6 4 21 20 24
5 Perth Glory 17 5 6 6 28 33 21
6 Newcastle Jets 17 5 5 7 24 29 20
-------------------------
7 Wellington Phoenix 16 5 3 8 18 21 18
8 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 16 3 9 4 19 24 18
9 Central Coast Mariners 17 3 4 10 19 34 13
10 Adelaide United 16 2 4 10 12 28 10
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 28
Brisbane Roar v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0850)
Sunday, January 29
Adelaide United v Wellington Phoenix (0600)
