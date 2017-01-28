Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, January 28

Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0

Friday, January 27

Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43

2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32

3 Melbourne City FC 17 7 5 5 27 23 26

4 Brisbane Roar 16 6 6 4 21 20 24

5 Perth Glory 17 5 6 6 28 33 21

6 Newcastle Jets 17 5 5 7 24 29 20

-------------------------

7 Wellington Phoenix 16 5 3 8 18 21 18

8 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 16 3 9 4 19 24 18

9 Central Coast Mariners 17 3 4 10 19 34 13

10 Adelaide United 16 2 4 10 12 28 10

1-6: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, January 28

Brisbane Roar v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0850)

Sunday, January 29

Adelaide United v Wellington Phoenix (0600)