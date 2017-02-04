Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 4
Wellington Phoenix 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3
Friday, February 3
Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 18 13 5 0 38 8 44
2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32
3 Brisbane Roar 18 7 7 4 23 21 28
4 Melbourne City FC 17 7 5 5 27 23 26
5 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 18 4 9 5 23 27 21
6 Perth Glory 17 5 6 6 28 33 21
-------------------------
7 Newcastle Jets 17 5 5 7 24 29 20
8 Wellington Phoenix 18 5 4 9 21 26 19
9 Central Coast Mariners 17 3 4 10 19 34 13
10 Adelaide United 17 2 5 10 14 30 11
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 4
Melbourne Victory v Melbourne City FC (0850)
Perth Glory v Newcastle Jets (1100)
Sunday, February 5
Central Coast Mariners v Adelaide United (0600)
131