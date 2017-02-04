Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, February 4

Wellington Phoenix 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3

Friday, February 3

Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 18 13 5 0 38 8 44

2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32

3 Brisbane Roar 18 7 7 4 23 21 28

4 Melbourne City FC 17 7 5 5 27 23 26

5 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 18 4 9 5 23 27 21

6 Perth Glory 17 5 6 6 28 33 21

-------------------------

7 Newcastle Jets 17 5 5 7 24 29 20

8 Wellington Phoenix 18 5 4 9 21 26 19

9 Central Coast Mariners 17 3 4 10 19 34 13

10 Adelaide United 17 2 5 10 14 30 11

1-6: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, February 4

Melbourne Victory v Melbourne City FC (0850)

Perth Glory v Newcastle Jets (1100)

Sunday, February 5

Central Coast Mariners v Adelaide United (0600)