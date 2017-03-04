Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, March 4

Wellington Phoenix 3 Perth Glory 3

Friday, March 3

Sydney FC 1 Melbourne Victory 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 22 16 5 1 45 11 53

2 Melbourne Victory 22 13 3 6 44 26 42

3 Perth Glory 22 8 8 6 43 40 32

4 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30

5 Brisbane Roar 21 7 9 5 28 27 30

6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 21 5 9 7 24 31 24

-------------------------

7 Wellington Phoenix 22 6 5 11 28 38 23

8 Newcastle Jets 21 5 7 9 27 34 22

9 Central Coast Mariners 21 5 5 11 24 39 20

10 Adelaide United 21 3 5 13 17 39 14

1-6: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, March 4

Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Adelaide United (0850)

Sunday, March 5

Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City FC (0600)

Newcastle Jets v Brisbane Roar (0800)