Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 4
Wellington Phoenix 3 Perth Glory 3
Friday, March 3
Sydney FC 1 Melbourne Victory 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 22 16 5 1 45 11 53
2 Melbourne Victory 22 13 3 6 44 26 42
3 Perth Glory 22 8 8 6 43 40 32
4 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30
5 Brisbane Roar 21 7 9 5 28 27 30
6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 21 5 9 7 24 31 24
-------------------------
7 Wellington Phoenix 22 6 5 11 28 38 23
8 Newcastle Jets 21 5 7 9 27 34 22
9 Central Coast Mariners 21 5 5 11 24 39 20
10 Adelaide United 21 3 5 13 17 39 14
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 4
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Adelaide United (0850)
Sunday, March 5
Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City FC (0600)
Newcastle Jets v Brisbane Roar (0800)
