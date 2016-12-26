Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Monday

Monday, December 26

Newcastle Jets 2 Wellington Phoenix 2

Friday, December 23

Brisbane Roar 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 11 8 3 0 25 5 27

2 Brisbane Roar 12 5 6 1 16 12 21

3 Melbourne Victory 10 6 2 2 22 11 20

4 Melbourne City FC 11 5 3 3 17 13 18

5 Newcastle Jets 12 3 4 5 15 18 13

6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 12 2 7 3 16 22 13

-------------------------

7 Perth Glory 11 3 3 5 18 23 12

8 Wellington Phoenix 11 3 2 6 13 18 11

9 Central Coast Mariners 11 2 3 6 11 22 9

10 Adelaide United 11 1 3 7 10 19 6

1-6: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Monday, December 26

Adelaide United v Sydney FC (0850)

Tuesday, December 27

Melbourne City FC v Perth Glory (0850)

Wednesday, December 28

Melbourne Victory v Central Coast Mariners (0850)