Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Monday
Monday, December 26
Newcastle Jets 2 Wellington Phoenix 2
Friday, December 23
Brisbane Roar 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 11 8 3 0 25 5 27
2 Brisbane Roar 12 5 6 1 16 12 21
3 Melbourne Victory 10 6 2 2 22 11 20
4 Melbourne City FC 11 5 3 3 17 13 18
5 Newcastle Jets 12 3 4 5 15 18 13
6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 12 2 7 3 16 22 13
-------------------------
7 Perth Glory 11 3 3 5 18 23 12
8 Wellington Phoenix 11 3 2 6 13 18 11
9 Central Coast Mariners 11 2 3 6 11 22 9
10 Adelaide United 11 1 3 7 10 19 6
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 26
Adelaide United v Sydney FC (0850)
Tuesday, December 27
Melbourne City FC v Perth Glory (0850)
Wednesday, December 28
Melbourne Victory v Central Coast Mariners (0850)
179