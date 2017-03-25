Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

March 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 25
Central Coast Mariners 2 Adelaide United 3
Friday, March 24
Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 Melbourne City FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 23 17 5 1 46 11 56
2 Melbourne Victory 23 14 3 6 48 27 45
3 Melbourne City FC 24 10 6 8 44 36 36
4 Brisbane Roar 23 8 9 6 32 30 33
5 Perth Glory 23 8 8 7 44 44 32
6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 24 7 10 7 30 33 31
-------------------------
7 Wellington Phoenix 23 6 5 12 29 41 23
8 Newcastle Jets 23 5 7 11 28 41 22
9 Adelaide United 24 5 6 13 22 42 21
10 Central Coast Mariners 24 5 5 14 28 46 20
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 25
Brisbane Roar v Melbourne Victory (0850)
Sunday, March 26
Wellington Phoenix v Newcastle Jets (0600)
Perth Glory v Sydney FC (0800)
