Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Jan 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, January 21

Wellington Phoenix 0 Brisbane Roar 1

Friday, January 20

Sydney FC 2 Adelaide United 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 16 12 4 0 36 7 40

2 Melbourne Victory 15 10 2 3 35 19 32

3 Melbourne City FC 16 7 5 4 26 21 26

4 Brisbane Roar 16 6 6 4 21 20 24

5 Wellington Phoenix 16 5 3 8 18 21 18

6 Perth Glory 15 4 6 5 26 30 18

7 Newcastle Jets 15 4 5 6 22 26 17

8 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 15 2 9 4 17 24 15

9 Adelaide United 16 2 4 10 12 28 10

10 Central Coast Mariners 16 2 4 10 17 34 10

1-6: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, January 21

Perth Glory v Melbourne Victory (0900)

Sunday, January 22

Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Newcastle Jets (0600)