Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, January 29

Adelaide United 2 Wellington Phoenix 2

Saturday, January 28

Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1

Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0

Friday, January 27

Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43

2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32

3 Brisbane Roar 17 7 6 4 23 21 27

4 Melbourne City FC 17 7 5 5 27 23 26

5 Perth Glory 17 5 6 6 28 33 21

6 Newcastle Jets 17 5 5 7 24 29 20

-------------------------

7 Wellington Phoenix 17 5 4 8 20 23 19

8 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 17 3 9 5 20 26 18

9 Central Coast Mariners 17 3 4 10 19 34 13

10 Adelaide United 17 2 5 10 14 30 11

1-6: Championship play-off