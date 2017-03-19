Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 19

Adelaide United 2 Brisbane Roar 1

Saturday, March 18

Melbourne City FC 4 Newcastle Jets 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 23 17 5 1 46 11 56

2 Melbourne Victory 23 14 3 6 48 27 45

3 Melbourne City FC 23 10 6 7 43 33 36

4 Brisbane Roar 23 8 9 6 32 30 33

5 Perth Glory 23 8 8 7 44 44 32

6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 22 5 10 7 24 31 25

-------------------------

7 Wellington Phoenix 22 6 5 11 28 38 23

8 Newcastle Jets 23 5 7 11 28 41 22

9 Central Coast Mariners 23 5 5 13 26 43 20

10 Adelaide United 23 4 6 13 19 40 18

1-6: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 19

Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Wellington Phoenix (0800)