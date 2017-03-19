Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 19
Adelaide United 2 Brisbane Roar 1
Saturday, March 18
Melbourne City FC 4 Newcastle Jets 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 23 17 5 1 46 11 56
2 Melbourne Victory 23 14 3 6 48 27 45
3 Melbourne City FC 23 10 6 7 43 33 36
4 Brisbane Roar 23 8 9 6 32 30 33
5 Perth Glory 23 8 8 7 44 44 32
6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 22 5 10 7 24 31 25
-------------------------
7 Wellington Phoenix 22 6 5 11 28 38 23
8 Newcastle Jets 23 5 7 11 28 41 22
9 Central Coast Mariners 23 5 5 13 26 43 20
10 Adelaide United 23 4 6 13 19 40 18
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 19
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Wellington Phoenix (0800)
