Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 12

Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 Central Coast Mariners 2

Saturday, February 11

Melbourne City FC 2 Brisbane Roar 2

Friday, February 10

Adelaide United 0 Perth Glory 5

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 19 14 5 0 41 9 47

2 Melbourne Victory 18 11 2 5 39 24 35

3 Brisbane Roar 19 7 8 4 25 23 29

4 Melbourne City FC 19 7 6 6 30 27 27

5 Perth Glory 19 7 6 6 36 35 27

6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 19 4 9 6 23 29 21

-------------------------

7 Newcastle Jets 18 5 5 8 26 32 20

8 Wellington Phoenix 19 5 4 10 22 29 19

9 Central Coast Mariners 19 5 4 10 23 35 19

10 Adelaide United 19 2 5 12 15 37 11

1-6: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Monday, February 13

Newcastle Jets v Melbourne Victory (0850)