Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 12
Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 Central Coast Mariners 2
Saturday, February 11
Melbourne City FC 2 Brisbane Roar 2
Friday, February 10
Adelaide United 0 Perth Glory 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 19 14 5 0 41 9 47
2 Melbourne Victory 18 11 2 5 39 24 35
3 Brisbane Roar 19 7 8 4 25 23 29
4 Melbourne City FC 19 7 6 6 30 27 27
5 Perth Glory 19 7 6 6 36 35 27
6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 19 4 9 6 23 29 21
-------------------------
7 Newcastle Jets 18 5 5 8 26 32 20
8 Wellington Phoenix 19 5 4 10 22 29 19
9 Central Coast Mariners 19 5 4 10 23 35 19
10 Adelaide United 19 2 5 12 15 37 11
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 13
Newcastle Jets v Melbourne Victory (0850)
