Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 5

Central Coast Mariners 2 Melbourne City FC 3

Saturday, March 4

Wellington Phoenix 3 Perth Glory 3

Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 Adelaide United 0

Friday, March 3

Sydney FC 1 Melbourne Victory 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 22 16 5 1 45 11 53

2 Melbourne Victory 22 13 3 6 44 26 42

3 Melbourne City FC 22 9 6 7 39 33 33

4 Perth Glory 22 8 8 6 43 40 32

5 Brisbane Roar 21 7 9 5 28 27 30

6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 22 5 10 7 24 31 25

-------------------------

7 Wellington Phoenix 22 6 5 11 28 38 23

8 Newcastle Jets 21 5 7 9 27 34 22

9 Central Coast Mariners 22 5 5 12 26 42 20

10 Adelaide United 22 3 6 13 17 39 15

1-6: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 5

Newcastle Jets v Brisbane Roar (0800)