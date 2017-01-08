Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Jan 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 8
Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 3
Saturday, January 7
Adelaide United 0 Melbourne Victory 2
Brisbane Roar 2 Newcastle Jets 3
Friday, January 6
Melbourne City FC 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 14 11 3 0 34 7 36
2 Melbourne Victory 13 9 2 2 32 14 29
3 Melbourne City FC 14 6 5 3 23 18 23
4 Brisbane Roar 14 5 6 3 18 17 21
5 Perth Glory 14 4 5 5 24 28 17
6 Newcastle Jets 14 4 4 6 20 24 16
-------------------------
7 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 14 2 8 4 17 24 14
8 Wellington Phoenix 13 3 3 7 14 20 12
9 Central Coast Mariners 14 2 4 8 16 31 10
10 Adelaide United 14 1 4 9 10 25 7
1-6: Championship play-off
