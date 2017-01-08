Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

Jan 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, January 8

Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 3

Saturday, January 7

Adelaide United 0 Melbourne Victory 2

Brisbane Roar 2 Newcastle Jets 3

Friday, January 6

Melbourne City FC 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 14 11 3 0 34 7 36

2 Melbourne Victory 13 9 2 2 32 14 29

3 Melbourne City FC 14 6 5 3 23 18 23

4 Brisbane Roar 14 5 6 3 18 17 21

5 Perth Glory 14 4 5 5 24 28 17

6 Newcastle Jets 14 4 4 6 20 24 16

-------------------------

7 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 14 2 8 4 17 24 14

8 Wellington Phoenix 13 3 3 7 14 20 12

9 Central Coast Mariners 14 2 4 8 16 31 10

10 Adelaide United 14 1 4 9 10 25 7

1-6: Championship play-off