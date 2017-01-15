Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, January 15

Newcastle Jets 2 Perth Glory 2

Saturday, January 14

Sydney FC 0 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0

Wellington Phoenix 1 Central Coast Mariners 0

Friday, January 13

Melbourne Victory 3 Brisbane Roar 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 15 11 4 0 34 7 37

2 Melbourne Victory 14 10 2 2 35 16 32

3 Melbourne City FC 15 6 5 4 24 20 23

4 Brisbane Roar 15 5 6 4 20 20 21

5 Perth Glory 15 4 6 5 26 30 18

6 Newcastle Jets 15 4 5 6 22 26 17

-------------------------

7 Wellington Phoenix 14 4 3 7 15 20 15

8 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 15 2 9 4 17 24 15

9 Adelaide United 15 2 4 9 12 26 10

10 Central Coast Mariners 15 2 4 9 16 32 10

1-6: Championship play-off