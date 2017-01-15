Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 15
Newcastle Jets 2 Perth Glory 2
Saturday, January 14
Sydney FC 0 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0
Wellington Phoenix 1 Central Coast Mariners 0
Friday, January 13
Melbourne Victory 3 Brisbane Roar 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 15 11 4 0 34 7 37
2 Melbourne Victory 14 10 2 2 35 16 32
3 Melbourne City FC 15 6 5 4 24 20 23
4 Brisbane Roar 15 5 6 4 20 20 21
5 Perth Glory 15 4 6 5 26 30 18
6 Newcastle Jets 15 4 5 6 22 26 17
-------------------------
7 Wellington Phoenix 14 4 3 7 15 20 15
8 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 15 2 9 4 17 24 15
9 Adelaide United 15 2 4 9 12 26 10
10 Central Coast Mariners 15 2 4 9 16 32 10
1-6: Championship play-off
