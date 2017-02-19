Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 19

Central Coast Mariners 0 Melbourne Victory 3

Saturday, February 18

Perth Glory 2 Brisbane Roar 2

Wellington Phoenix 1 Melbourne City FC 5

Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Sydney FC 0

Friday, February 17

Adelaide United 1 Newcastle Jets 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 20 14 5 1 41 10 47

2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39

3 Melbourne City FC 20 8 6 6 35 28 30

4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30

5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28

6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 20 5 9 6 24 29 24

-------------------------

7 Newcastle Jets 20 5 6 9 26 33 21

8 Wellington Phoenix 20 5 4 11 23 34 19

9 Central Coast Mariners 20 5 4 11 23 38 19

10 Adelaide United 20 3 5 12 16 37 14

1-6: Championship play-off