Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Eli: • Trump is Narcissistic sociopath . He doesn't care about any facts, he doesn't care about the truth, he doesn't bother to learn about the reality of any situation. He gets his nose out of joint at the slightest thing and then attacks using crude, ignorant, childish language. Then you have his supporters that just eat up anything he says. They ignore the fact that Trump is just LYING TO them. They walk in lockstep (or should I say goosestep?) with him and defend him no matter how indefensible his words or actions.